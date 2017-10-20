'Poipoia ngā tama' koia te karanga a te rōpū White Ribbon

Hei tā Robb McCann o White Ribbon he tahi i te toru o ngā wāhine o Aotearoa ka pākia e te whakarekereke. Kei te whakarewa a White Ribbon i tō rātau kaupapa mō te tau nei e aro ana ki tā te matua whakatipu i te tama kia tū tika hei tāne kia whakarerea ngā mahi tūkino.

"If we actually address the issues of saying no to violence then hopefully the children of these men are actually not going to walk in the footsteps of their fathers," te kī George Ngatai (Ngāti Whātua) o White Ribbon.

Ko te aronga i tēnei tau he akiaki i ngā pāpā me ngā kaitieki kia whakaako i wā rātau tama he aha te mahi tika, hei aukati i ngā mahi tūkino.

"What actually runs in fathers sprints in their children and so the faster we address that issue right now the better it's going to be for young men and families."

Ko tā Rob McCann o White Ribbon he tokomaha hoki ngā wāhine kei te pāwheratia. Ka taunakihia tēnei kōrero e te maha o ngā tauira kua puta ki te ipurangi, ko te hunga kua tūkinohia e whakakōrero ana i o rātau ake wheako.

Hei tā Ngatai "I think it's great that women have been given the courage to come out whether it's on Facebook or wherever."

Ko tāna anō me aha ake ngā kaupapa tautoko i ngā wāhine.

"Unless they've got somewhere to go to express to feel supported to feel heard to feel wanted then they're just going to hold their challenges their issues within themselves."

Ka kawea e White Ribbon i wētahi kauhau ki te motu hei hora mātauranga, hei tuku rauemi e pā ana ki te tipu a te tāne me te hononga ki ngā mahi tūkino ki rō whānau, āpiti atu ngā mahi patu wahine.

"Making sure that we stand up against abuse towards our women and teaching our young sons boys about how to be better boys, better men."

Ka tū tētahi hīkoi whakaohooho ki Tāmaki Makaurau a te 25 o Noema.

https://whiteribbon.org.nz/