Petition calls for humanitarian overseas service award for Kiwis

He petihana nō roto mai i te whare pāremata kei te whai kia whakahōnoretia te hunga ngākau marae o Aotearoa, ka mahi nui i roto i ngā maikiroa, i ngā aituā ohotata nui rānei i tāwāhi. Ko Te Ope Whakaahuru Hoia, ko Ngā Pirihimana rātou ko Te Ope Tīnei Ahi ētahi o ngā rōpu e karanga ana kia whakarerekēhia tō tātou pūnaha whakahōnore tangata, e mahia ana i tēnei wā.

Ko Thomas Ward tētahi o te tūmatawhāiti kua whakawhiwhia ki tētahi tohu mō āna mahi āwhina ohotata ki tarawaahi.

Ko ia kei te ārahi i te petihana e kīi nei me hora te hōnore ki te katoa.

Hei tā Thomas Peter Allan Ward / RSA, former air operations coordinator, "I think that really it means our country is just saying thanks guys you did a great job. That's all the award will indicate."

He take e kaha tautokongia ana e te mema pāremata o Whangarei, e Shane Reti. Nāna te nuinga o ngā waitohu e 234 i aru.

Ko tā Shane Reti, "If we look at the representative numbers there is probably a quarter of a million New Zealanders represented on this petition here today."

I tēnei wā tonu, kotahi noa iho te mētara āwhina ki ngā parekura o tāwāhi e tīari ana. Engari, ka whakawhiwhia kē ki a rātou ka kākāhutia ki te korowai o te Ope Kātua o Aotearoa.

Hei tā Mark Wirihina / Station Officer Whangarei Fire Station, "The biggest thing is when they look back on some of their efforts even though they might not feel that their recognition might not mean much to them later on in time it means a lot to families and as it's handed down to your children and grandchildren."

E mea ana a Reti me whai a Aotearoa i a Ahitereiria i kōkuhu i tā rātou mētara āwhina ki ngā parekura o whenua kē i te tau 1999.

Ko tā Reti, "If Australians are giving New Zealanders medals for service they’re providing in Australia I think NZ needs to recognise their own as well."

Me whakaae te kaituhi o te whare pāremata ki te petihana kātahi ka haere ki te komiti whiriwhiri, ā, ka puta hei whiriwhiritanga mā te iwi whānui.