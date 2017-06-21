Origin II: Mā Thurston rāua ko Slater a Queensland e whakamāui ake?

Kei te takatū ake ngā kaiaruaru o te whakataetae State of Origin mo te kēmu tuarua o te tukinga ki waenga i te kapa Queensland me New South Wales ki Poihākena a te pō nei. I tēra marama i tū te tino o ngā wikitoria a te kapa o New South Wales ki te taiwhanga o Suncorp i Piripane me te manako ka toa anō rātou a te pō nei.

He pakanga Riiki ki Ahitereira, ka tū te puehu ki Aotearoa. Kei te pari o te rua a Queensland, ko te pātai ia, mā Thurston rāua ko Slater rātau e whakamāui ake?

Ka tautoko a Tumamao Harawira i a Queensland Maroons. Hei tāna, "Ko te punua immortal tērā ka mōrearea kē ake te pari mauī o te kapa Queensland kei reira a Johnathan Thurston."

Ka tautoko a Tammy Davis i a New South Wales Blues, "I mean how old is Thurston 78? is he? I mean yes he's been playing well for the Storm but really he's a dirty rotten cheat like the rest of them, and what they need to do is retire Johnathon Thurston, he needs to do is join Parker in the old peoples home thats right mate with the A frames and the mobility scooters that's where he belongs."

E ai ki a Tammy Davis kua huri te tai. Heoi ko tā Harawira he whakatūpato kē.

Hei tā Tumamao Harawira, "Taihoa ake pea te korero kua huri te tai, ko te ahua o te tera, ko te tai te ahua ki te kapa Queensland ka whati te tai ka pao te tōrea koira te āhua o te kapa Queensland nō tōna timatanga mai."

Ko te matapae a Tammy Davis, "Blues by 20. 20 points at least at least yea they'll smash them."

Ka tū te puehu hei te haurua mai i te iwa a te pō nei.