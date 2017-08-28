Ohorere te ao i ngā pūkenga mekemeke a McGregor

Tē taea te whakahinga i a Floyd Mayweather, nāna a Conor McGregor i kaupare atu kia toitū tōna toa i te ao mekemeke.

Ohorere katoa te ao mekemeke i ngā pūkenga a te tauhou a Conor McGregor.

Hei tā Mayweather, "He's a lot better than I thought he was. He used different angles, he was tough competitor, but I was the better man tonight."

Nā McGregor ngā rauna tuatahi, heoi ka pau te hau i te tauiwa.

Kātahi a Mayweather ka whakaatu i tōna autāia.

Hei tā Mayweather koia te mahere rautaki, "Our game plan was to take our time, go to him, let him shoot all his heavy shots early and then take him out at the end down the stretch."

Nō te rauna tua ngahuru te kaiwawao te whawhai i hiki. Hei tā McGregor he moata rawa te whakatau.

Hei tāna, "That's exactly what it is it's fatigue, that's why I thought the ref could have let it keep going. Let me go down, let the man put me down. That's energy, that's not damage. I'm clear-headed."

Ahakoa te whiu kupu ō mua, i te mutunga iho he whakaute.

Ko tā McGregor, "He was a lot more composed under the shots. He's a lot more experienced especially in the later part of it, but early on I thought I was handy enough to be honest, but he's composed in there. I've got to give it to him, that's what 50 pro fights will give you, so fair play to him."

Hei tā Mayweather kua oti te wā ki a ia.

"Tonight was my last fight. I chose the right dance partner to dance with. Conor McGregor, you're a hell of a champion."

Ināianei ka hoki atu a McGregor ki te kaupare i ngā wero ki āna tātua e rua.