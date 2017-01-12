NZ Māori Football proud of their new haka

Kua whai wāhi te kapa Ōpango Māori, te Kapa rīki Māori hoki , ā, kua whai wāhi hoki a Poiwhana Māori ki tētahi haka motuhake. I tonoa rātou ki a Te Kāea ki te kite i te haka tōmua i tana whakaaturanga tuatahi i tēnei wikena.

He wero tēnei ki ngā kapa poiwhana maha o te ao. Koinei te haka ahurei a Māori Football New Zealand, ā, nā ngā kaitākaro anō i tito.

E ai ki tētahi Kaihākinakina nō te tima a Sean Clark, “It's based on why we're here, our legacy and it's about being, you know if we're here, we're ready, we're representing our whānau and our people and our iwi and you know we're ready to go.”

Ka hakaina tuatahitia atu e te kapa tama tekau mā iwa tau me raro iho e Kahukura i ēnei rā whakatā, i mua i tE tukinga ki a Papua New Guinea i te whakataetae OFC.

Hei tā te Kaiako Mātua a Phil Parker, “We own our own haka, so we don't have to look to other national sporting teams and stuff and try to replicate their haka, we've composed our own haka that's very special and talks about our journey so far. But also its composed by the players and the kāea themselves.”

E ai ki a Sean Clark e tekau mā waru tau te pakeke, kaore ia i mōhio ka pēnei rawa ngā akoranga, i tana taenga mai ki tēnei wānanga poiwhana kotahi wiki te roa.

“I think I knew one boy here and they're all, some of them are 14, 15 and I felt like I've known them for years. We've all got the connection, so of us are even related quite closely and we dont even know that,” hei tā Clark.

“They stepped up straight away and what's happened as they've stepped up they've pulled everyone up with them. It's really exciting in that we're really seeing some internal growth,” hei tā Parker.

E manako ana a Phil me ngā kaitākaro, koinei te kura huna e angitū ai te kapa.