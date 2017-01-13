Is NZ fashion ready for nude male models?

Ko te tū tahanga ki te ara pueru, ka mahia rānei ki Aotearoa nei? Koia te pātai i te aranga ake anō o te whāatata o ētahi tāne kore kaka ki te ara pūeru o Madrid, he whakakite pēke amo te mahi. I kōrero atu tā mātou karere a Talisa Kupenga ki a Ata Te Kanawa o te whare pueru Māori, o Miromoda, mō tēnei take.

He tino kite te tāne kore kaka mau pēke ki te ara pūweru. Ko te pātai ia he ahuatanga ka kite i te ara hikoi ki Aotearoa nei?

Hei tā Te Kanawa, “It's a big call to ask models to model naked and I doubt if any of the agencies we work with would be happy with that likewise the models.”

Ko tā Te Kanawa kaore ano ia kia kite he tāne kore kakahu ki nga papa hīkoi i Aotearoa, ā, ko te tauira e noho pātata atu ki tēnei ko te tauhokohoko o Jocky me te Kapa Ōpango. Tuia ki tēra he hononga pea ki nga iwi taketake.

"We havent really had cause for showing off the body as a means of showing off the fashion so when you think about our cultural practice I think the model is about as near to nakedness that we see quite commonly with Kapa haka.”

Na te ringatoi a Alicia Framis i toko i te hīkoi he tekau tau ki muri mo Loewe [Said:Lo-wev-eh], hei whakanui i te huritau kotahi rau ono tekau o te kamupene pēke. Ko tāna he wero ki te whakamahi i te ahua o te wahine mo te mahi tauhokohoko, ā, i nga tau tata nei kua kake te tāne kore kaka ki nga ara pūweru pēra i te wiki pūweru o New York

"It's all about the models being a coathanger for the garments and so I have to admit I found all the swinging bits a little bit distracting."

Akune pea ka kite mena rānei ka tū tēnei āhua ki nga papa hīkoi o Aotearoa.