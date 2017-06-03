NZ Baabaas leave no stone unturned

Kua mutu te tatari, kua tae mai te whiringa tuatahi o ngā whakamātautau Raiona, ā, ko Te Kapa Babaa te hoariri tuatahi.

E mōhio ana te kapa NZ Barbarians he kōtuku rerenga tahi te kite i tētahi tākaro nui ki Toll. Tae atu ki te tangi o te whio, he whakatikatika te mahi.

Ko ta Bryn Gatland, (Topatahi NZ Barbarians ), "There's a few things that we need to iron out which is classic "you're in only for a week". The boys have been really training well and are excited."

Kei te tākaro hoki a Dwayne Sweeny whaimuri i ōna rā ki Hāpani. Ko te tau rua mano tekau, te wā whakamutunga i tākaro ai te kapa NZ Barbarians ki konei, ā i te taha o te hoariri kē ia, arā i te Kapa O Pango Māori.

Hei tā Gatland, "He's an experienced player, and obviously Dad coached him when he was a young guy. Actually, he taught me how to kick when I was 10-years old, and it's a bit funny. So, he's great to play with."

Ko tā Dwayne Sweeny (Toparua NZ Barbarians), "Probably key role for me is that calming influence. It's gonna be loud. The Northland crowd, they're always vocal.

Ka tirotrio te ao ki te kaitākaro pitomata nei, ki a Bryn Gatland, ko tōna Matua a Warren te kaiako o te hoariri. Rāua tahi kaare mō te wahapapā.

Hei tā Gatland, "Nah he hasn't. I was saying we usually talk a few days before a game that I'll play, or a night before a game that I'll play and he'll sort of just say a couple of tips."

E hiahia ana te kaiako, kāpene hoki o ngā Barbarians kia kaha tukituki i ngā Raiona, me te mōhio hoki he mōrearea te tīma nō ngā hau e whā o Piritana Nui.

Ko tā Sweeny, "He mentioned the respect, and I think if we look after the rest of the goals that we've put up, we will get some respect."

Ko te manako pea o te Kapa o Pāngo, ka ruturutua ngā Raiona e ngā NZ Barbarians i te kēmu tuatahi.