Māori in London vow not to give in to Terror?

Kei te ahu whakamua ngā ketuketunga ki te mahi whakatumatuma i tū ki waho i ngā whare pāremata i Rānana inanahi. Kei kō tata atu i te wāhi o te whakatokenga, ko te wāhi mahi o Richard Keane, he uri Māori i Rānana. E ai ki a ia, kua roa nei e mārama ana, kei te patua a Rānana e te whakatumatuma. Hei tāna, e mōhio pū ana te hunga ki ngā mōreareatanga o te noho ki reira, heoi ka oke ururoa tonu.

Ko te pahu o te pū, me te tioro mōkinokino etahi noaiho o nga āhuatanga i rongoa i te whakatoke wehi i pā atu ki te taone o Rānana i te ata nei.

Hei tā Keane ki a Te Kāea, “At first we had heard that there were gun shots at parliament and then we heard all the sirens and then a bulletin came out in an email that went around our work place just saying stay in the building.”

Ko te ketuketutanga i pā atu ki te taone o Rānana i te ata moata nei kei te tere whakaahu. E rima nga tangata kua mate, āhua whā tekau kua whara, ā kei te whai rongoā etahi mo nga tūākiri. Hei tā Richard Keane, he Maori e mahi tata atu ana ki te wāhi i whakatokeā, i rongo ia i te haruru o te pū me nga tangata e hamama ana.

“There were a lot of sirens and then a lot of helicopters obviously from media. Cameras were trying to get onto the scene to film what was going on really. But the initial helicopter was to take away people that had been injured from the car that had run them down.”

E ai ki a Keane, i muri atu i te pakanga tuarua, i kaha pahu a Rānana, ā i rongohia te whakatauki "Keep calm and carry on" i nga wā katoa, ā ko tōna kua whakairo tēnei āhuatanga ki roto i te āhuatanga o nga tangata o Peretānia.

E ai ki te Pirimia o Inarangi ki runga pouaka whakaata British Prime Minister announced on, “We will all move forward together, never giving in to terror and never allowing the voices of hate and evil to drive us apart.”

Hei tā Keane, “The attitude here is one of Just keep going. Just you know, nothing like that is going to stop the way we live in this civilisation. So that’s the mentality that people have over here.”

Kua tuku a Primia Bill English i āna whakaaro ki nga tangata o Peretānia, ara nō te hāpori maha o Aotearoa hoki.