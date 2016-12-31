Māori DJ ranked amongst the worlds bests

Ko DJ Spell tētahi kaituku waiata Māori kua eke ki te taumata o ana mahi i te ao whānui, A, kei te whakamahi kupu Māori i runga i āna pae papaho papori hei katakataka, hei whakamōhio atu hoki i āna kaiaruaru ki te pai o te reo Māori.

He rongonui a DJ Spell i te ao kaituku waiata. I tērā tau ka eke tangaroa ia i te taumāhekeheke mō ngā kaituku waiata ō te ao i Ingarangi, ara, DMC World DJ Championships.

“I got to represent New Zealand at the DMC World Finals and I didn't think I was going to come anywhere in the competition I thought I was going to come last. Next minute I came second.”

Ka mīere ia i tēnei tau ēngari ko ia tonu tētahi ō ngā tino tokorima o te ao whānui mō tēnei tū momo mahi. Ka tango ana te pōtae DJ, ko Haden Gilgen te ingoa tūturu ō te Wīwī Nāti nei, e 29 ōna tau, kua moe wahine, ā, kei Kapiti rāua e noho ana.

“I tried a bunch of different things when I was young. Music and DJing was something I was good at and came naturally I think.”

Ko te tuku waiata tana tino mahi, āpiti ki tēnei ko ana mahi hanga kiriata i runga i ngā pae pāpāho pāpori e pā ana ki ngā kupu Māori.

“More people know me for the kupu hōu. People stop me in the street for kupu hōu. They don't stop me in the street and say, 'Hey, you're DJ Spell.' They say, 'You're that kupu hōu guy.' All these scenarios are things that have happened to me in my life or things that have happened to other people.”

Ahakoa tōna rongonui, kei te whaia tonuhia ngā rawa o ēnei mahi.

“Am I able to make a living? I am but it's very little, very little. For the future I'm just going to keep working on these kupu hōu videos. There may be a cartoon in the works and keep pushing my DJ-ing.”