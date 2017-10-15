Mā te whakaari a Jahra Rager e wero whakaaro

He kaiwhakaari takitahi a Jahra Rager Wasasala e eke panuku ana i Aotearoa otirā i te ao whānui i āna ngahau ki Ahitereria, ki Kānata, ki Berlin, ki Hawai me New York anō hoki. Ko tōna whakaari hou arā, "A world, with your wound in it" e whakakapi ana i te hui ahurei kanikani o TEMPO ki Q Theatre ki Tāmaki Makaurau.

‘He ao kua motukina e koe’, koia te whakaari hou a Jahra Rager Wasasala.

“I wanted to present the woman as a world but also put accountability on the audience as it having a wound in it and it needing healing and it needing attention and acknowledgement and service and justice” tā Wasasala.

Ko ōna whakapono hei tūāpapa i roto i a ia, i roto i wāna mahi.

“Women walk as worlds all the time and I'm very intrinsically connected to the belief that the earth is connected to the indigenous female form all over the planet.”

He uri nō Whītī nō Niu Tireni anō hoki e whakaari ana e whakakōrero ana i ngā wheako ā te wahine me te hunga kua taitapahia ki te whenua i whānau mai ai rātau.

“I think I speak to the conflict in either mixed-race young people or in those who are not on their native land and who don't have the traditions and ceremonies and language to be able to feel like they belong to it.”

Hei tāna, i a ia e tū ana, ka mauri oho, ka mauri tau.

“I can feel every life I've lived and I can feel everything that's about to come and I feel totally peaceful and happy about that and I know that the ancient thing in me wakes up when I activate and when I perform.”

Ka tū te whakaari ki Q Theatre hei te pō nei, ā, kei te pīrangi a Rager te kawe atu, ki te ao whānui, a tērā tau.