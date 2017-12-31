Kua whakanuia a Raewyn Bhana mō wāna mahi whakaheke werawera ki rō hapori.

Kua whakawhiwhia a Raewyn Bhana ki te tohu o te Kuini mō wāna takoha ki ngā hapori o Tāmaki Makaurau ki te Tonga. He mema a Bhana o Te Rōpū Kaupare i te Tūkino ā-Whānau o Aotearoa, he ratonga e tautoko nei i ngā whānau ki te rohe o Tāmaki Makaurau kei te pari o te rua, kei raro e putu ana rāinei.

Ko tā Bhana, "I've been raised to serve all my life by my parents it's just part of who I am. So I don't actually think I deserve it because I think we should all just get out and give."

Nāna te hākari Kirihimete ā-hapori nei ki Manurewa i whakatū, me te aha, neke atu i te whā rau tāngata i manaakitia i tōna tau tua whā e hora nei.

"I heard some really sad whānau who said they haven't got anyone or they didn't have kai, I think in the communities things need to change if we all help each other then the need wouldn't be there."

He ringa raupā ā-hapori e whakapau kaha ana ki te hāpai i ngā whānau e pokea nei e ngā mahi tūkino.

"If whānau who they are and where they come from you certainly wouldn't be operating at such a level of abuse, an abusive level for the whānau. Because people know who you are you know you treat our babies like taonga, our wahine like taonga and it's about our partners, husband wife actually working together in unity."

Hei tāna, me wawe te whakatika i ngā raru kei rō hapori.

"It's about addiction, reshaping, reframing how people look at things today."

Ka mutu ko tā Bhāna, mā tō rourou, mā taku rourou e ora ai te iwi.

