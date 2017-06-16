Kua whakaingaotia a Ahorangi Michael Walker ki ngā whiringa whāiti o ngā Tohu Matariki

Ko te kaikoiora me te tangata mātauranga a Ahorangi Michael Walker tētahi o ngā kaitono ki te wāhanga o te tohu a Te Tuku-a-rangi mō te hauora me te pūtaiao. He tohu tēnei ki ngā tohu o Matariki.

He kairangahau a Michael Walker e hurahura ana i ngā pūtaio tawhito a ngā tīpuna. Hei tāna, kāre he ara i tua atu.

“I was always going to be a scientist I always knew it and it was a case then of which science.”

Ko tāna mahi he wetewete i te hononga kei weanga i te whānau a Tangaroa, te aukume me te maramataka.

“I heard it being ridiculed but in fact 50 years later it's being recognised now that Polynesians had known about it probably for several thousand years.”

Nāna i poke i tētahi o ngā kaupapa tuakana teina tuatahi ki te whare wānanga hei poipoi i ngā tauira Māori me ngā tauira iwi moutere.

"When I left to do my PhD there were 10,000 students at the university, when I came back there were 30,000 but there weren't any more Māori and Pacific Island kids. I never saw them and I knew then that something was wrong with the university so we said well what can we do?"

He momo ia nā tōna matua a Ranginui Walker, ā, hei tā Michael Walker, he mahi Māori te rangahau.

“Well research is how you find knew things to understand and what happens is that if you're not thinking about what you want in the future you're actually just sitting still. What you need to be doing is thinking about the world around you.”

Hei te 21 o Hūrae tū ai te pō tuku taonga ki Tāmaki Paenga Hira.