Kua tūhono anō ki ngā kōiwi tīpuna.

Tokorua ngā ūpoko tīpuna kua whakahokia ki ngā tangata whenua o Rapa Nui, kua 70 tau e noho ana ki ngā Whare Taonga o Ōtautahi me Ōtākou. I tae atu a Te Kāea ki Tuahiwi Marae ki Ōtautahi mō ngā tikanga whakawhiti ōkawa.

"This is a right that has to be respected for any kind of institution or any kind of person," koia tā Mario Tuki ō Rapa Nui.

He mea tauhohoko, tētahi nō te tau kotahi mano iwa rau toru tekau mā toru, tētāhi nō te tau kotahi mano iwa rau whā tekau mā waru, ā nō te wiki nei whiti mai ngā Rapa Nui nei i te Moana Nui a Kiwa, kia hiki ake i ō rātau ūpoko tīpuna.

One of the skulls was traded in 1933, the other in 1948, and this week a delegation from Rapa Nui traveled across the Pacific Ocean to retrieve the two ancestor skulls.

Ka tika kia whakahokia atu, koia tā Tuki, "It was there (Rapa Nui) that this man or woman have lived their life, left their descendants, fed their passion, built their monuments, and has been buried there. There is a family, a mourning family, crying for the return of their tīpuna."

Nā ngā iwi o Rapa Nui te tono ki Te Whare Taonga o Ōtautahi i te tau 2014, ka tae te rongo ki Te Whare Taonga o Ōtākou, mea rawa ake, he ūpoko tīpuna anō hoki tā rātau. Hei tā Tākuta Arapeta Tiakiwai o Te Papa Tongarewa, he rā whakahirahira.

"He roa rawa te wā nei e ngaro ana ēnei tīpuna o Rapa Nui i tō rātau whenua nō reira i te rā kei te hoki rāua te wā kāenga nō reira koira te harikoa."

"These Rapa Nui have been away from their land for a long time so today they are going back and that's delightful."

Heoi hei tāna anō, tokomaha tonu ngā kōiwi kei ngā whare taonga o te motu e whanga noa ana.

"Ko te rautaki nā mātau anō nā Te Papa Tongarewa i āwhina i tērā kaupapa, kua kōrero mātau ki te tari Manatū (Taonga), kua whakaaengia mātau kia whakahokia ngā tīpuna ō roto mai i ngā whare taonga o Aotearoa ki o ratau ake rohe."

Hei tā Mario Tuki, nā ngā tikanga ōkawa a te iwi o Ngāi Tūahuriri i ngāwari ai ngā mahi tuku, ā, he tikanga ōkawa anō wā rātau kia tae atu ki te ūkaipō.i.

"Our responsibility as a program is not only find them and bring them back home it's also to socialise this process in our own communities."

Ko tā Lynn Rapu Tuki ō Rapa Nui, "Tēnei, he rahi te koa, he rahi te mihi te aroha atu ki te Māori i tautoko mai mātau te haere mai ki ngā iwi tupuna, mau, whakahoki atu ki Rapa Nui."

He tuatahi tēnei mā rātau, nā ko tā Tuki, ināianei ka whai rātau i ngā kōiwi me ngā taonga kei tua atu, kei ngā moutere, otirā kei te ao whānui.