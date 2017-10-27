Kua tohua a Linda Waimarie Nikora hei Ahorangi Iwi Taketake ki Te Whare Wānanga o Tāmaki Makaurau

I pōhiritia te Ahorangi hōu o Te Kura Rangahau Tangata Whenua ki Te marae o Waipapa i te Whare Wānanga o Tāmaki. Āpiti atu kua tohua hoki a Linda Marie Nikora hei tumu mō te rōpū rangahau Māori o Ngā Pae o te Māramatanga.

Kua pōwhirita a Linda Waimarie Nikora (Te Aitanga a Hauiti, Ngāi Tūhoe) hei Ahorangi Iwi Taketake ki Te Whare Wānanga o Tāmaki Makaurau.

Ko tāna, “How can we as a people flourish, not just in terms of health and well-being but education and right across the spectrum in terms of what it means to enjoy a meaningful life.”

Nāna te kura Mātai Hinengaro ki Te Whare Wānanga o Waikato i whakatū.

“I've worked through psychology taking with it a passion to work with our own people and to actually make their lives a little bit better in some form or fashion.”

Kua tohua hoki a Linda Nikora hei kaitohutohu mō NPM ki te taha o Jacinta Ruru o Te Whare Wānanga o Ōtākou.

E ki a Tā Tipene O'Regan (Ngāi Tahu), Tumuaki o NPM, "Both of these women have an enormous volume of literature of research behind them, they're both quite outstanding teachers and scholars."

Ko tā Tracey McIntosh (Ngāi Tūhoe) o Te Wānanga o Waipapa, he rei ngā niho, he paraoa te kauae.

"Her contribution is going to be significant it's going to be transformative she brings a whole set of skills the way that she is with students in her research area and the way that she is so embedded with her community and with her whānau."

Ko tā Linda Nikora me whakanuia anō hoki ngā hononga ki te ao Pākehā.

"We live our lives in a tauiwi (foreign) environment everyday so working close with Pākehā, with partner institutions is really the keystone of this particular role."

Hei tāna anō ko te ōhanga Māori, ko te taiao, ko te mā-tauranga me te mauri ora, ngā aronga matua.