Kua tae moata mai te Kirihimete, he ratonga niho utu kore ngā taonga

Mō te tau tuawhitu he rā utu-kore ki Te Whare Nēhi Niho o Dentalcare West ki Glen Eden, Tāmaki Makaurau. Ka mutu, he oranga mai tēnei mā ngā tūroro e pokea ana e ngā utu o ngā ratonga whakapai niho.

I reira a Sonny Ngātikaura (Kuki Airini), "Can't really afford it, especially bills these days, kids, rent, so you hold it off until this opportunity comes around."

He ratonga tēnei hei hāpai i te hapori, arā, ka ūkia te utu ki te tango niho, ki te whakakī puare rānei.

Ko Munro Edwards (NgāPuhi) anō hoki tērā i tae ā tinana atu, "I was talking to a lady just before and she said she paid like two spot, two or three hundred bucks last time, so it's good that he's doing it free and giving back to the community."

Hei tā Tākuta Scott Waghorn, "Well I'm very blessed and lucky to be able to do these sort of things I'm very well supported in the community I've got a great team so this is just like a little thing that we do we also do a lot of giving during the year as well but I just love the fact that I can do this sort of stuff so I'm very keen and happy to be able to do it."

Whitu tekau ngā tāngata kua rārangi mai nei ki tēnei whare whakapai niho me te aha, ko tā rātau, he tino koha tēnei i te wā o te kirihimete e whakangāwari ake ai ngā taumaha ki te taha pūtea.

E ai ki tētahi o ngā tūroro i tae moata atu ai, "It's worth it you know instead of paying $180.00 you just come in, the time wait was pretty long you know got here at five in the morning just to get my place but it's worth it you know I don't want to be in pain or anything so just to get it done is a blessing."

Ko tā Tākuta Waghorn, "I hate the idea of someone eating their Christmas dinner and not really enjoying dinner and having some pain so I though well let's do it just before Christmas if they do have a sore tooth

or an aching piece of gum or something we can look after them and they can enjoy their Christmas turkey without pain."

Hei tāna, mehemea ka mātāmua ake te whakaako i ngā tamariki e pā ana ki te hauora o te waha, ka mimiti ngā raruraru.

"Māori actually this is now Pre-European time had the strongest and best and most beautiful smiles there were, so we have the genetic potential to have the best teeth the best health

it's just about us putting in place so steps to assist."

Ko tāna anō me mātua whakatika i ngā raru ā niho kia kaua e kino rawa te ngau.