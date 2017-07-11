Kua puta te kiriata hou a Alien Weaponry, arā, "Rū ana Te Whenua"

Ko te waiata reo Māori hōu nā te rōpu patu konganuku nā Alien Weaponry kei te noho ki te taumata tuawhā o te rārangi Heatseeker mō ngā waiata takitahi nō Aotearoa. Ko Rū Ana Te Whenua tērā, e ngāueue ana te eke ki te taumata whā tekau o ngā waiata takitahi o te wiki nō Aotearoa.

Hei tā Henry de Jong (Ngāti Pikiao), “We wrote it in dedication to our tupuna who fought and died at Gate Pā he actually fought and died at Taranga but it's those two battles that are known as Gate Pā.”

Kei te pā atu te waiata nei ki ngā whakaminenga.

Ko tā Henry, “You know we get a lot of people coming up to us at shows going hey you know my tupuna also fought at Gate Pā and you form a connection with your audience and it's a really good feeling.”

Tokotoru rātau, ko Lewis rāua ko Henry deyong rātau ko Ethan Trembath, he tauira kura tuarua katoa. Hei tā Lewis, mā te aro ki ngā mahi kura e wātea ai ia ki te whai i ōna moemoeā.

E ai ki a Lewis de Jong (Ngāti Pikiao), “It's kind of a matter of just keeping ahead of your school work so that it doesn't creep up on you so when you have the opportunity to go on tour that you can actually do it without getting behind in school.”

Ināianei kei te rapa pūtea tautoko mō tā rātau waiata, ko Kaitangata te ingoa.

Hei tā Henry, "Super brutal and it always goes off really well live so I'm hoping it's received well. You can imagine what it's about being called kaitangata."

Hei ngā rangi e heke mai ngahau ai te rōpū nei i ngā taone o te motu.