Kua eke Te Kura Pāpāho o South Seas ki tōna tau rua tekau mā rima. Hei tā te Kaitohutohu a Gerben Cath he ao pāpāho hou, he rautaki hou me te aha ka pū te ruha, ka hao te rangatahi.

Kei te whakanui Te Kura Pāpāho o South Seas i tōna huritau rua tekau mā rima, heoi ko tā Gerben Cath ehara i te mahi māmā.

“There was no Government support there was no Government funding in those days and we went ahead we thought we'd try it we had 32 students sign up in the first year.”

Nāwai rā, neke atu i te toru mano ngā tauira kua puta, arā, ko Wepiha Te Kanawa tērā kua eke hei kairipoata ki Native Affairs.

“Ko te ao pāpāho Māori he mea nui ki roto i te ao pāpāho o te motu nei nā reira i tino poipoi i tino akiaki i ngā taiura pēnei i ahau nei ngā tauira Māori.”

Nō te tau kotahi mano eiwa rau iwa tekau mā tahi te kura i whakarewahia, e Gerben Cath, kia whai tauira ki ngā pūkenga o te ao pāpāho. Ko tā Cath kua huri te ao pāpāho, nā ko tā rātau he whakawhanake i ngā mahi kia mau tonu.

“We're continually having to tinker with the course and adjust it because most of the industry requires students to have quite a number of skills that they can be utilised but they still want them to have a predominant skill, a specialist skill so we mix it up.”

Wepiha Te Kanawa says, “Ahakoa ko te mahi kāmera, te mahi whakataki, te mahi wāwāhi, e āhei koe ki te toro ki ērā wāhi katoa.”

Hei tā Cath na he ao matihiko e whakaeke mai nei.

“It's big challenges the changes are coming sick and fast but we've got a lot of young tutors who are now coming in to lead the course and it's exciting to see where it'll go in the future.”

Hei te tekau mā whā o Tīhema tū ai te pōtaetanga mō te tau nei.