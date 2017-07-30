Ko Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori Kūki Āirani

Ko te wiki o te Reo Māori Kūki Āirini me te aha i rewa ōkawa ai ngā mahi ki te Tāmaki Pāenga Hira.

Hei tā Kim Tuaine, Tumu Pakihi Iwi Moutere, "So it's the launch of Cook Island Language Week and really I guess the focus is to come together and celebrate Cook Island culture and to renew efforts to keep our language alive."

He pō ōkawa ki Tāmaki Pāenga Hira hei tohu i tēnei kaupapa whakahirahira.

He kaikōrero taketake a Nana Kamo-Mataho. Hei tāna, "It's always nice to have everybody together to know how important the reo is the reo Māori Kūki Āirini.

Neke atu i te 62,000 ngā uri Kūki Āirani kei Aotearoa e noho ana, heoi kei te pari o te rua te reo Māori Kūki Āirani e mōrearea ana.

Ko tā Kim Tuaine, "So I think it's absolutely vital that we have events like this to celebrate our language but also to renew efforts to preserve it."

E ai ki a Nana Kamo-Mataho, "If you can't speak your language your are nothing so please speak in our Cook Island language."

Ko te whakapae a Kim Tuaine mehemea ka puawai te ahurea ka whanake te iwi.

"It's really around how language and culture can give meaning to people and identity to people and create economic circumstances which enable them to thrive."

Ka tūwhera te pātaka taonga Kūki Āirani ki Tāmaki Pāenga Hira, `a, he rā ngahau ka tū ki Te Oro hei te tuarima o Ākuhata.