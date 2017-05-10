Ko te Wiki Matihiko he huarahi mā Ngāi Māori ki te ao hangarau

He kaupapa ā-motu te Wiki Matihiko e whakaatu ana ki te ao whānui i ngā hinonga matihiko kei Aotearoa nei. He wawata nō Ngāti Whātua kia piki ake te tōpu o ngā rangatahi Māori e mahi ana ki tēnei rāngai.

He ao hou, he ao matihiko. Hei tā Te Aroha Morehu, kaiwhakahaere Pou Ahurea o Ngāti Whātua, me whakamāori ake. E ai ki a ia, “This is Maui's domain, this is where Tāne went to. He folded space to get to the kete. These are the kinds of contemporary analogies that can turn on our younger nations because they love stories too but the messaging is different to my day.”

He pokapū tā Ngāti Whātua ki tēnei hēti whakawhanake hinonga matihiko. Hei tā Te Aroha Morehu, ka pū te ruha, ka hao te rangatahi. Hei tāna, “I think the important thing here is that we know that our rangatahi are digitally liberated. So it means that we should actually be consulting in that space with them as to how we can design our future.

Neke atu i te 150 ngā hui o te wiki Matihiko ka whakahaeretia ki ngā taone o te whenua puta noa, me te aha he huarahi tēnei e āhei ai te iwi Māori ki te uru atu, ki te whakawhanake whakaaro e pā ana ki tēnei rāngai.

Te Aroha Morehu, “Probably the best bet is to just be an early adopter. That's about seeking technology and what are the strands that are out there what's available and then applying a Te Ao Māori lens across that to address and find solutions for our needs.”

Ko tēnei te tau tuarua kua tū ai tēnei kaupapa, arā, te wiki matihiko. Hei ngā rangi e heke mai nei tū ai wētahi wānanga matihiko ki Moerewa, ki Māhia, ki Ōhakune, ki Ōtautahi me Rotorua, kia whai wāhi ai ngā rangatahi me nga hapū Māori o aua rohe ki roto i wēnei mahi.