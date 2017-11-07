Ko te rā tuarua o te hui ā-motu a Ngā Kaiāwhina Hapori Māori o Te Ture ki Hoani Waititi Marae ki Tāmaki Makaurau. Ko te tūāpapa, he whakakotahi, he whakapakari i ngā ratonga e wherahia e rātau hei hāpai ake i ngā whānau Māori kei raro e putu ana ki te taha o te ture.

Kei te whakapau kaha ngā Ngā Kaiāwhina Hapori Māori o Te Ture ki te hiki i ngā whānau Māori.

Hei tā te Kaiwhakahaere o Ture Hapori ki Waitematā a Tom Harris (Te Arawa, NgāPuhi), "The machine that Government agencies are, they're not desinged for us and some of them, it's sad to say, they don't care about us so we need some type of mechanism to respond on their behalf."

Kua 6 tau a Tom Harris e mahi ana hei kaiwhakarite ki Te Ture Hapori o Waitemata. Ko tāna, me toro atu te tangata Māori ki ngā ratonga ture.

"It's hard to walk in somewhere and get service somewhere where the guy that's going to help you looks exactly like the guy that's going to punish you so of course you go in slightly defensive you're not telling the whole story the whole truth but when you sit down with other Māori staff then you're more likely to tell the full story and be honest about your situation."

Hei tā Tom Harris, he tokoiti e pīkau ana i ngā taumaha maha, arā, ko ngā mahi tautoko kei tua atu i te taha ture.

"Usually when Māori come into a law centre, it's like 20% legal but the other 80% is social or whānau issue so we need to navigate them through all of that so we can get them a quality outcome for legal reasons."

Ko tā Harris, kei waenga i te rima tekau me te whitu tekau paehēneti o te hunga mauhere, he Māori.

"As these whānau come out and need more legal advice, there's not enough of us around to help, so of course they'll go to non-Māori and maybe not get a full service. and what I mean by that is skill-wise they may be adequate but it's understanding what Māori need at a specific time."

Hei tāna anō, kia whakapā atu ki a Ture Hapori i mua i te taka ki te hē. Te Kuru o te Marama Dewes, Te Kāea.