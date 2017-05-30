Kei te whakanuia te reo o Hāmoa

Koinei te wiki whakanui i te reo Hāmoa, nā reira ko te tūmanako o ngā hapori nō Te Moananui a Kiwa, ko Talofa Lava te kupu rongonui o te wiki. Ā, e ai ki a Tatauranga Aotearoa ,ko ngā tāngata nō Hamoa te moutere nui rawa ki Aotearoa nei ā ko te reo Hamoa hoki te reo tuatoru e kōrerotia nei ki tēnei whenua i muri i te reo pākeha me te reo māori.

Ko te wiki tēnei e whakanuia ai te reo o Hāmoa.

Hei tā Aufono Niko o A'oga Fa'a Samoa, “Language is the roots of everyones identity. If there's no language there's no culture so language and culture go together.”

He kaiako a Aufono Niko ki A'oga Fa'a Samoa, he kōhanga reo rūmaki ai te tamaiti ki te reo o Hāmoa. Hei tāna me wawe te whakatō i te reo taketake o te tamaiti Hāmoa e noho ana ki Aotearoa nei.

Aufono Niko, A'oga Fa'a Samoa, “Really important for the children to learn their language while they are young, because when they grow up it is there in the mind. It is there because it is a backbone of their heritage, their roots.”

Ko Georgina Pulotu te kaitātaki o te rōpū Hāmoa o Ngā Tūmanako o Kahurangi. Nō te rangi nei whakanui ai te roopu i tō rātau ahurea ki Tāmaki Pāenga Hira.

Hei tāna, “Everyone looks forward to Samoan language week because it's a time when we get to celebrate our coutry's independence and so for us Samoans it's really something special and something we keep to our hearts.”

Hei tā Aufono Niko he whenua ahurea maha a Aotearoa, arā, me whakanui i ngā ahurea rerekē ka tika, ara rā, “It is not only for us to speak Samoan and to say that Samoan is an important - all languages are important and it is very good and it is very important for us to understand other cultures and to learn their language too.”

Hei te Rātapu oti ai te wiki whakanui i te reo o Hāmoa, ā, hei te wiki e tū mai nei whakanuia te reo o Ngā Kuki Airini.