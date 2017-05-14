Kei te whakamahi a Haka Rugby Global i te whutupōro me te ahurea Māori ki te poipoi tamariki

He pakihi hou e whakamahi ana i te ahurea Māori me te whutupōro hei poipoi rangatahi ki rāwāhi. Kei te kawe a Regan Sue rāua ko Troy Nathan i ngā mahi whakangungu ki ngā whenua maha puta noa i te ao.

Kei te whakatō i te ahurea Māori ki ngā rangatahi o te ao.

Hei tā Regan Sue, Haka Rugby Global, “Our philosophy is, it's actually really simple, it's utilising Māori culture and rugby to develop future world leaders. It's not even about the rugby. The rugby is part of the process to develop the person.”

E whakapono ana a Haka Rugby Global he huarahi tenei e kore ai te ahurea Māori e takahia.

Ko tā Sue, “We teach the kids our waiata, karakia, we finish with a poroporoaki involving parents where the kids haka off with each other and they turn and haka off with their parents. So we're taking kids from Qatar, Spain wherever, and we finish off with a hangi.”

Ahakoa kāre i a ia Te Reo Māori, kei te whakapono a Regan Sue ki ngā tikanga o te ahurea Māori.

Hei tāna, “We can't degrade our culture by just commercialising it, that's why we had to put it out there and do it through all the protocols go all through the powhiri and everything like that, we just had to take it right through the protocol and the steps.”

Nō te whakarewatanga i te taha o Troy Nathan i te tau 2015, 50 ngā wānanga whakangungu kua tū ki ngā whenua o te ao puta noa.

E ai ki a Sue, “We wanted to make sure it was being transmitted, rather than going around the world and teaching ka mate because the All Blacks do it we wanted to do it properly and show why we do it, how it brings team building together, how it builds the person, so these are the reasons why and like I said we think the Māori culture is really respected and we wanted to show that.”

Hei te 19 o Mei kawe atu ai a Regan Sue i tenei kaupapa ki Amerika, Āhia, me Ūropi.