Kei te tuitui i ngā tai ahurea hei whakarauora i ngā toi taketake

Kua whiwhi tētahi tauira whare wānanga ki te karahipi rima tekau mā rima mano tāra te wāriu kia ako ki Te Whare Wānanga o Hawaii.

Kei te tuitui a Nikau Hindin i ngā tai ahurea o te Moana nui a Kiwa, hei whakarauora i ngā toi tuku iho.

"Yeah so I'm going to Hawaii to do my MFA which is a Masters in Fine Arts and I'm going on a graduate assistantship which means my fees are waived and I'm teaching part time at the university."

He kupu akiaki ōna ki ngā tauira whare wānanga, kia whai i wēnei momo wheako.

"Well I think Hawaii would be a really a great university for many Māori it's an amazing cross-cultural exchange because we have things they can learn from us and they also have things we can learn from them."

I a ia e whai ana i te Tāhū Paetahi Toi ki Te Whare Wānanga o Tāmaki Makaurau, i whiti atu ia ki te Whare Wānanga o Hawaii. Ki reira ako ai i ngā mahi paopao kiri rākau Waoke hei pūeru kapa.

"That's where I learnt originally and that's what I tried to bring back here so I'm kind of returning to learn from their masters."

Kei te pīrangi ia ki te whakawhanake i ngā mahi toi taketake.

"I'm going to diversify and expand and look at other ancient movement practices."

Hei tāna, mā te whakatinana i ngā tikanga me ngā mahi a ngā tīpuna e mauri tau ai tangata.

"Engaging in those things it nourishes our identity and grounds us and helps us learn about ourselves."

Hei tā Nikau kia pau te rua tau ka whakahokia mai ngā hua ki Aotearoa.