Kei te tūhono a Tāmaki Paenga Hira i ngā hapori Pacifica o Aotearoa ki ō rātau taonga tuku iho

Kei te whakatūwhera a Tāmaki Paenga Hira i ōna pātaka iringa taonga kia whakapakari i ngā taura here ki ngā hapori iwi moutere o Tāmaki Makaurau. Mā te whanaketanga nei e tūwhera ngā taonga ki te marea, e puta ai ngā kōrero kia tiekina, e whakairia hoki ki te ipurangi.

Kei te tūhono atu a Tāmaki Paenga Hira i ngā hapori Pacifica o Aotearoa ki ō rātau taonga tuku iho.

Hei tā te kaitakawaenga hapori a Toluma'anave Barbara Makuati-Afitu, “We've had a lot of community groups come in we've had a lot of Mamas and Papas and a lot of tamariki come in and just the strength of them being able to breath on their taonga being able to connect with their taonga that their ancestors made as descendants it's just been a really beautiful experience.”

Nō te tau kua hipa rewa ake ai, ka aro te hinonga nei ki ngā taonga mai i ngā moutere o te Moana Nui a Kiwa he rima mano te kaute, ka mutu he toru tekau mano ngā taonga tuku iho iwi moutere e tiekina e te whare taonga nei.

E ai ki te Kaitieki Taonga a Kolokesa Mahina-Tuai, “Identifying and acknowledging that within that term 'Moana Pacific' there's diversity and there's different approaches and different knowledge systems with each of those island nations and how can we tell those stories using those different lenses and in a genuine and authentic way and in a way that acknowledges our cultures as living cultures.”

Ko tā Toluma'anave, “Ensuring that communities are not talked about but talked with, making sure that they are part of this journey.”

Ahakoa ngā hua, he wero, he akoranga hoki kei roto.

Hei tā Toluma'anave, “We've been challenged by a lot of Papas around you know if this is a Cook Island collection where are the cookie hands who should be dealing with their taonga? It's a great challenge, the beginning of a kōrero, you know what does that mean, so we're asking the Papa to start looking at getting his moko to start thinking about a career in the museum.”

Ka anga tonu te kaupapa nei tae noa ki te tau rua mano tekau mā iwa.