Kei te tūhono i ngā pakihi Māori ki ngā iwi taketake o te ao whānui

Neke atu i te rima rau ngā pakihi iwi taketake, mai i ngā whenua rua tekau mā rima puta noa i te ao ka whakakao atu ki Te Hui Pakihi Taketake o Te Ao a tērā marama. Nōnā tata nei pōwhiritia ai ngā manuhiri nei e Te Ohu Whai Ao (TOWA), te rōpū whakahaere i te hui ki Aotearoa nei.

Hei tā te Heamana o Te Ohu Whai Ao hei tā Richard Jefferies (Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Tūkorehe), “Obviously want to showcase what we're doing here, but we also want to hear about the amazing things that they're doing off-shore, and start a conversation so that maybe at some point we can find opportunities that we can do stuff together.”

Hei tā Hikina Whakatutuki, neke atu i te whā tekau piriona tāra te wāriu o ngā rawa kei ngā pātaka a ngā pakihi Māori.

“They know that Māori are still strong in their language and culture, so I think they see that as quite different that Māori able to do business, while protecting the integrity of their language and culture, and their values and environment,” te kī a Jefferies.

Kua tū te hui Pakihi Taketake o Te Ao ki Kānata, ki Namibia, ki Guatemala me ētahi atu wāhi anō hoki, ināianei ka kawea ki Rotorua.

Ko tā te Hinemaua Rikirangi (Ngāti Ranginui) o te Manatū Ahu Matua, “Because they too often and through other cultures have similar expressions and so the opportunities for us iwi to iwi are quite we think that there that's quite significant.”

Ko tētahi o ngā take matua he akiaki i ngā whakaaro a te hunga rangatahi.

“That's the other part is that they'll bring that innovation and kind of spirit probably a bit more quickly and adapting to the technology that are actually going to make a difference to grow Māori businesses,” te kī a Rikirangi.

Hei te waru o Oketopa tū ai te hui ki Rotorua.