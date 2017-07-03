Kei te tautoko i ngā whānau ki te tieki i ngā kaumātua

He rangahau hou nā Te Whare Wānanga o Tāmaki Makaurau e arohaehae ana i ngā tikanga manaaki kuia kaumātua e manawakiore ana. Hei tā Tākuta Tess Moeke-Maxwell o te Kura Nēhi o Te Whare Wānanga, mā te wetewete i wēnei tūāhutanga e puta atu ai ngā hua ki ngā whānau, ki ngā iwi me ngā ratonga e pīkau ana i te hunga kei te pari o te rua.

He hihira nō Jonine Nepia ki ngā kaimahi whakaokioki, ka riro māna tōna kōkā e tieki ki te kāenga i a ia e korongenge ana.

Hei tāna, “I wanted her to be looked after at the best care that she could possibly get and that was with me.”

Kei te tautoko a Brent Henare i tana wahine a Jonine, arā, “We were the best people to look after mum, my mate was the best person to look after mum and me to support her.”

Kua piri atu a Jonine Nepia rāua ko Brent Henare ki tētahi rangahau e pā ana ki ngā tikanga whakaokioki kaumātua.

Ko Tākuta Tess Moeke-Maxwell te kairangahau matua. Hei tāna, “Pae herenga is a study that will gather information about the things whānau do to support someone at the end of their life.”

Hei tā Jonine Nepia, “Why we wanted to do it was to show whānau or even empower that whānau that it's okay to bring our people home we can do it as Māori we can do it as whānau.”

Ka uiuia ngā tohunga rongoā, ngā kaiwhakaora me wētahi whānau e whai pānga ana ki tēnei kaupapa. Hei tā Moeke-Maxwell he nui tonu ngā Māori ka whai hua i ngā tikanga whakaokioki.

E ai ki a Tākuta Moeke-Maxwell, “Yes we have hospices and they're fabulous and when our whānau access them they normally find they get really good care but our kaumātua don't often get there they don't get to benefit from those services.”

Mā te rangahau nei e puta ai he rauemi hei tautoko i ngā whānau, ngā hapori me ngā ratonga tieki kuia koroua.