Kei te rere arorangi ngā Kiwi ki te ao kiriata i a Thor:Ragnarok

Kua whakakotahitia e Taika Waititi i ngā kaimahi tokomaha o Aotearoa ki tōna kiriata hou a Thor:Ragnarok. He kaiwhakaari, he kaiwhakatauira papamahi, he kaikāmera hoki kua mahi tahi kia waihanga i te Ao Māharo, me te aha, he moemoeā tēnei kua roa nei wētahi o rātau e wawatatia ana.

Hei tā te kaiwhaaari a Rachel House, “Kia ora whānau I'm playing a character called ‘Topaz’ and I'm in it for about two minutes.”

Ko tā te kaiwhaaari a Cohen Holloway, “I play ‘Lead Scrapper’ and I'm in it for about 30 seconds.”

Tokorua ngā kaiwhakatauira papamahi, arā, ko Dan Hennah rāua ko Ra Vincent.

“My role really is in making the sets making all the sets making all the props, making sure everything is right the look of the film other than acting and costume,” tā Hennah.

“As co-production designer I would role play and dream up all these wonderful things spaceships and weapons and buildings and other planets,” tā Ra Vincent.

Ko tā te kaikāmera a Peter McCaffery, kei te tipu haere te hapori kaimahi nō Aotearoa - kei muri i ngā kāmera e mahi ana, ki ngā kiriata maha.

“When you get some large projects from a country like this that do well Lord of The Rings is a classic exmaple it just propells us into the opportunities to work internationally which is amazing.”

He moemoeā tēnei kua roa e manakohia ana e wēnei Kiwi arorangi.

Ko tā Dan Hennah, “When I was 15 years old the whole marvel world was my world I bought comics every week with my pocket money.”

“Childhood dream who wouldn't love working with the likes of Chris, Mark Ruffalo, working with Taika and the environment that was created by them and the Marvel producers it's the stuff of dreams so why would you not do it,” te kī a Peter McCaffery.

E ai ki te tīma nei ka whakarata atu te hunga mātakitaki o Aotearoa ki ngā momo kōrero hātekehi kei roto.

“Taika humour, a hell of a lot New Zealand humour and something that the Thor character and franchise hasn't done before,” te kī a Peter McCaffery.

“I've seen it I saw it in LA it's awesome Taika is amazing in it he has a really big role which I think audiences back here will really respond to,” te kōrero a Rachel House.

Hei āpōpō puta mai ai a Thor: Ragnarok ki ngā whare pikitia o te motu.