Kei te karanga atu ki ngā rangatahi ki tū ake

He rā whakamana, te hui whakatenatena, hui tautoko hoki i ngā ākonga. He āwangawanga nō ngā whawhai i puta i tērā tau i te wā tū ai te taiopenga nei.

Ko tā te Kaiwhakahaere o ASB Polyfest a Seiuli Terri Leo-Mauu, "For our rangatahi I really want to them to leave as a whānau, that when they get to Polyfest that it's all friendly competition, that they know each other, that it's safe that they can say, 'hey bro I met you at the leaders day', so it's just about taking those skills back but at the same time creating that network."

Kei te kōrero hoki ngā kaiwhakahaere i ngā take tieki hei whakautu i ngā māharahara a ngā Pōrihimana e pā ana ki ētahi whawhai i tērā tau.

Ko Shanaya Irving he tauira o te hunga tauira kotahi rau i pōhiritia ki tēnei hōtaka. Hei tāna, "Being more confident and open-minded, friendly, just goes a long way to other people that we're around to make sure that everyone knows everywhere is a safe place everywhere can be a safe place."

Nō te tau kua taha ake puta ai ki Pukamata ētahi whitiāhua whawhai i tutū i te wā o te taiopenga nei, arā tētahi e whakaatu ana i ētahi kōhine e whawhai ana, e kume makawe ana.

Hei tā te Kaitakawaenga Iwi Moutere ā Rohe a Āpiha Romeo Chungson, "Essentially around safety and enjoying the festival for what it is and ensuring that we're not having a repeat of some of the incidents that place towards the end of the festival from last year."

Ka mutu, ko tā Seiuli Terri Leo-Mauu," We want to equip them and get them ready for Polyfest but it's bigger than that, it's all about getting them ready for what's to come in the world once they leave school, once they leave the familiar buildings that they have been going to in the last eight years you know it's all about getting them ready for the big world."

Hei te Māehe tū ai te taiopenga me te manako ia - ko te rongomau te aho, e tuia ngātahi ai, ngā iwi katoa.