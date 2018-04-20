kei te heke te tapeke o ngā taiohi e kuhu ana ki te pūnaha ture

He ripoata hou e mea ana kei te heke ngā mahi hara a ngā taiohi, engari anō mō ngā taiohi Māori. Ko tā te rangahau nei i pīkautia e ngā kāwanatanga e toru, e whakaatu ana kua heke te tapeke o te hunga taiohi Māori ki te punaha ture.

Ko tā te ripoata e heke ana te tapeke o ngā taiohi e kuhu ana ki te pūnaha ture.

Ko ta Te Minita Tūhono Tāhū Ture a Aupito William Sio, "The concerning fact is that for Māori in particular and also for Pacific, it is that it's still high and it's still a worry and it should be a worry for all of our countries."

Ko tāna anō, me hanga hou i te pūnaha ture.

"There is general commitment by this government that we need to move away from the punitive the punishment focus of our justice system into more a rehabilitative focus."

Ka whakaatu te ripoata nei i ngā āhuatanga o te Pūnaha Ture Taiohi arā te uru atu a te taiohi, te noho ki reira me te hara anō hoki.

"Our youth justice system is simply feeding the high numbers of people in our prison we have one of the highest prison rates ever in the world and it's quite costly for our society." te kī a Sio.

Ka whakanui a Sio i ngā mahi ā-rohe, ā-iwi anō hoki pēnei me ngā kōti Māori e whai ana kia tūhono atu i ngā taiohi ki o rātau tuakiri me te manako ia mā konā e whakamutu atu ai ngā mahi heahea.

Arā hei tāna, "Some of the soft measures that have occurred which are success stories so far is the Maori youth courts where are young people / are asked to reassess their crimes to feel a sense of accountability but also the recognition that they have an identity a cultural heritage which is strength based that we need to start the conversation with."

Ia ono marama puta ai he ripoata hou.