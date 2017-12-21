Kei te akiaki i ngā hapori kia whakakore i ngā inu huka

He hononga kei waenganui i ngā inu huka me te mate huka, te mate mōmona, ngā niho pirau me ngā mate huhua anō hoki, koia tā Hāpai Te Hauora. Ko Fizz Free Whānau he kaupapa nā Hāpai Te Hauora e wero ana i ngā whānau kia whakakore i ngā inu huka hei te marama o Hānuere.

Hei tā Kera O'Regan (Ngāi Tahu), Kaiwhakahaere o Fizz Free Whānau, "Obesity is a massive issue in Aotearoa when we have 15% of our Māori tamarki, 30% of our Pacifica tamariki who are obese compared to only 11%, which is obviously still a problem but of the general population, I think it's a massive equity issue and a massive health issue."

Kei te pīrangi a ia kia ū tonu ngā hapori ki tua, arā, kia whakaoti atu ngā inu huka haere ake nei.

"Establishing policies within our community organisations and supporting them to really take leadership themselves and decide hey this is a cool program we want to get behind this is what's going to work for out tamariki or out kaumātua or our whānau or our kaumātua and we want to support them and facilitate them to come up with projects that work for them really."

E ai ki a Hāpai Te Hauora, ka piki te mōrearea o te mate mōmona ki te 60% ōrau, ia wā ka inu ngā tamariki i ngā wai huka. Ko tā rātau anō, ia tau he whā tekau mā toru rita o ngā inu huka ka inumia e te tangata ki Aotearoa nei.

"I think it's all well and good for people like myself who are really into this kind of thing to say well I know fizzy is bad for me so I'm not going to drink it but actually there are many who aren't as aware and also need support to be able to learn and understand what possible alternatives there are."

Hei te Hānuere whera ai ngā pūtea tautoko ki ngā rōpū hapori kia whakatū i ngā kaupapa toko i te ora.

"So that could look like something like getting a water filter installed or buying sports equipment so that the tamariki can go outside or it could trying to run healthy programs with the kids to get them cooking every week or someting like that so we really want to put the power back in the hand of community to say this is what we want and we're there to facilitate this process."

Ko tā Kera O'Regan kia huri te tai o momona me ōna mate me whakarerea ngā wai huka.