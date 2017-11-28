"ka mate te tangata i te kai paipa," Koia tā te rāngai tūpeka

Me kōrero whānui te rāngai kai tūpeka mō ngā pānga kino, whakawarawara anō o taua kai. E whai ana tēnei i te whakatau a te kōti ā-Motu o Amerika tekau tau ki muri nei, i mea he rūkahu, he tahupera, he tinihanga anō hoki te mahi a ngā kamupene mō ngā pānga motuhenga o te kai tūpeka.

Kua puta te kōrero i te rāngai tūpeka, ka mate te tangata i te kai paipa.

"Smoking kills 1,200 people a day. The tobacco companies worked to make them as addictive as possible. There is no such thing as a safer cigarette."

Ko tā te Kaiwhakarite ā Motu o Mate Pukupuku Aotearoa a Shayne Nahu (Ngati Pikiao), "Tobacco is still our biggest killer and there's up to 5000 people every year dying from smoking-related causes. In respects of cancer it's the single biggest preventable risk factor we have in respects of cancer."

Hei tā Hon. Jenny Salesa, Minita Tūhono Hauora, "So that is what is happening over in the States, here in Aotearoa we've never denied that smoking is addictive or that it kills."

Neke atu i te whā tekau ngā niupepa ka tā i ngā pānui ia Rātapu mō ngā wiki e rima, āpiti atu ka rewa ki te pouaka whakaata o NBC, CBS me ABC hei ngā ahiahi pō mai i te Mane ki te Paraire mo te roanga o te tau.

Hei tā Salesa anō, "Here in Aotearoa New Zealand we have known for a while and we've had the cessational television adverisements to say that smoking is harmful smoking is addictive and smoking absolutely kills."

Shayne Nahu, "So no I don't think it is enough, I think it's great they've been forced to do that but we need to make sure that they don't carry on making these false claims and trying to influence government policy and direction."

Ko tā Shayne Nahu, whā tekau paehēneti o ngā wāhine Māori he kai paipa, nā reira me whakahāngai i ngā kaupapa auahi kore.

"We need to be looking at how easy it is to actually purchase, we want to make sure the support so we want a plan and we think this government needs a plan in place to get there."

Hei tā Salesa ka ū ia ki te whakarauora i te rautaki Auahi Kore 2025.

"The National Government dropped the Aotearoa Smokefree 2025 goals and what I will do is go back to the Ministry of Health and say what is it that we need to do to get back on track on Smokefree Aotearoa."

Ko tā Salesa ka noho tahi ia me te Manatū Hauora ki te whakatau i te rautaki.