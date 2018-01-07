I whanake ake ngā whakataetae a motu mō te eke ngaru ki Tūranga Nui a Kiwa, i ngā kaieke ngaru toa pakeke mai, rangatahi mai i karahuihui mō te pakanga.

He kapua iri ki runga ki Midway Beach, ki ngā kaieke ngaru i karahuihui kia eke tangaroa.

Hei tā Kaiwhakahaere Ben Kennings ki a Te Kāea, “The special thing about this year's titles is that we're back in Gisborne. Gisborne has hosted the titles the most times out of any region since 1963, 14 times the events been held here so it's always a good place to come back to and as you can see today we've had some amazing waves.”

E toru rau neke atu ngā kaiake ka pakanga rae ki te rae. I tēnei tau ka hoki mai te tino pūkenga o Ngāpuhi me Rongomaiwahine Ricardo Christie i ngā tau e toru e ngaro ana.

“He's our highest rank international surfer at the moment, so him along with Billy Steerman and the local boy Maz Quinn, who you can't really go past trying to find that 5th title. So between those three I think you've got some pretty good options for the finals.”

Ko ngā taitamatāne, taitamawahine anō hoki ēra e kaha kitea ana ki te tonamana nei.

Hei tā Kaya Horne, kaore i kō atu i te wikitōria.

Hei tā Horne. “Hopefully a win, always aim to win. Never aim for less.”

Hei tā Kennings, ka nui ake te mana o ngā toa whakaihuwaka mō te tauhou.

“It's the most prestigious event in NZ. It has such a long history, all the top surfers will be listed on that cup that they get at the end of the week.”

Ka tō te rā ki te whakataetae hei te Rātapu.