How fresh is our water?

Ko ngā awa me ngā roto o Aotearoa kei te kaha pākia, e ai ki te pūrongo ā-motu hōu a Te Manatū Mō Te Taiao me Te Tari Tatauranga o Aotearoa mō te oranga o ngā wai Māori. He pūrongo ka ine i te kounga o ngā arawai, te rahi me te rere o ngā wai, te aitanga a Tāne, a Tū-te-wehiwehi hoki me te oranga ahurea o ngā wai Māori.

Ko tēnei te wā tuatahi kua whakamahia ētahi tikanga Māori i roto i te rīpoata ā-motu hei ine i te oranga o ngā wai, ā e ai ki te hēkeretari o te Te Manatū Mō Te Taiao, ki a Vicky Robertson, kua whai mātauranga hou rātou i te mahi tahi me ngāi Māori kia whai tirohanga anō mō te oranga o ā tātou wai, he mea nui i roto i ngā whakaemiemi kōrero mō tēnei rīpoata.

He ripoata kua puta e tohu ana, kei te heke te ora o ngā arawai



Ko tā Vicky Robertson, Secretary for Environment, "At a community level what we need is everybody engaged and looking after the health of that waterway and understanding both what we give to the water but also what the water gives to us and I think the Maori perspective really brings that to the floor."



Ko tā ngā kitenga o te ripoata, tērā ngā pakeketanga. Ko tā te Hēkeretari o te Taiao tā Vicky Robertson, kei te whakaaro o te Māori pea te oranga.

Hei tā Robertson, "For every regional council in New Zealand, they're going to have to think about Te Mana o te Wai when they think about their waterways and I think that this is a really strong tool for councils and a strong tool for communities to think about all the values of their waterways to make sure it's healthy."

Ko ngā whāinga, rima tekau mā rima ōrau o ngā awa kua tāmate ake i te nui o te hauota. E rua tekau mā waru o rātou kei te ora haere. Rua tekau mā rima kei te kino kē te pūtūtae whetu, ā whā tekau mā rua kei te heke haere. whitu tekau mā rua ō rau o ngā momo ika kei raro i te mōrearea tata mate.

Ko tā Liz Mac Pherson, Government Statistics, "Over time the idea is to have an increasing number of sites where the kaitiaki of those sites are helping us understand the health of them and if we can build that out over the nation then again that provides us with yet another set if information that helps us understand the health of our systems."

Ko te karanga a te Minitia o te Taiao ki ngā iwi, hapū, whānau anō hoki, ko te tiaki i ngā awa me aro nui rā.