Homes for the homeless set to roll out next year

Mo te wā tuatahi e mahi ngātahi ana te Mīhana o Tāmaki Makaurau ki ngā rōpū pēnei i a Housing First kia whai whare ai ngā whānau e pōkaikaha ana. He kaupapa hoki e tautokohia ana e ngā rōpū tuku aroha, e LifeWise me Vision West.

Koianei te Kirihīmete tuatahi mā Chris Farrelly, hei kaiurungi mō Te Mīhana i te pokapū o Tāmaki Makarau, ā, e wera ana tōna rae i te āwhina i te hunga pōkaikaha.

Hei tā te Tumuwhakarae o Auckland City Mission a Chris Farrelly, “I feel I've been hit in the guts, by genuinely not just seeing people in high and desperate need, but actually meeting them. And then on the other hand I feel so proud to be a New Zealander because Kiwi's are responding to this terrible sadness in our community.”

I ngā wiki e toru kua hipa neke atu i te kotahi mano tāngata kua rārangi mai i waho o Te Whare Mīhana i te pokapū o Tāmaki kia whiwhi ai ki ngā pouaka kai me ngā perehana. E pouri rawa ana a Chris i te kaha pōkaikaha, me tāna, me panoni ka tika tēnei tūāhuatanga

“Auckland City Mission along with a number of organisations such as Vision West and Life wise and The Wise Group are working collectively now around what we call Housing First. Working to provide homes for people, permanent homes and then wrap around support services.”

Nō te marama o Oketopa rātou ko te rōpū hapori o Lifewise i tuku tono ai ki te Manatū Whakaiato Ora mō te putea tautoko o Housing First, ā, kua whakamanahia.

“Next year a number of us a working alongside the government to actually implement Housing First in New Zealand where we will take our longest term, our most chronic, our most desperate homeless and provide them with a home and wrap around intense services for them to be able to stay in that home.”

Wheoi, ko te kaupapa nui kei mua i tōna aroaro rātou ko ngā tūao ono rau, hei whakariterite hakari tina mā ngā tāngata rua mano neke atu, ka tū ki te taiwhanga o Events, i te pokapū ki The Viaduct.