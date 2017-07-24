He whakakōrero i ngā taumaha rēti whare hei wero i te Kāwanatanga

He mangai mana papori a Laura O'Connell kei te ārahi i ētahi kairangahau ki te whakaemi kōrero mō te āhua noho o ngā kairēti whare i Aotearoa. E manakohia ana mā ēnei rangahau ka āki i ngā rangatira ki te whakapai ake i ō rātou whare rēti, kia tika ai mō te noho.

Kua eke te Hōtoke, ā, kei te mahi ngātahi a ActionStation rātau ko Renters United ki te whakapiki i te ora o ngā kairētī whare.

Hei tā Laura O'Connell, “We're collecting stories from people all around Aotearoa who are renting and the reason that we're doing is that is to gather personal stories of peoples experience.”

Neke atu i te rua rau rima tekau ngā pūrongo kua kohia. Hei tā Laura O'Connell, ka whakatakotohia ngā taumahatanga me ngā āwangawanga e pēhi nei i wētahi kairēti whare.

E ai ki a Laura O'Connell, ActionStation, "More than half of New Zealanders are renters which means that they don't own their homes of course and what's happening is that renters don't have a lot of control over the quality of their homes and because of that we're seeing more and more stories of people getting sick."

Hei tā te mema Pāremata Rōpū Kākāriki a Marama Davidson, “What we know is that over 42,000 hospital admissions a year in children’s hospitals are linked to unhealhty cold damp homes and sadly over 1600 annual winter deaths of our pakeke are also linked to cold damp homes.”

Ko tā Laura O'Connell he kanukanu rawa wētahi whare rēti, “Yes we want to put some of the onus on landlords, some of the onus needs to be on tenants to push their landlords but ultimately this is an issue for Government to deal with.”

E ai ki te whārangi ipurangi a Hīkina Whakatutuki ko te tūmanako ka tika te whakahaere i ngā whare rēti hei wāhi haumaru.

Ko tā Marama Davidson, “We need to set a bottom line and ensure that all our homes are safe, warm and healthy and can be heated in a way that is efficient for whānau.”

Hei tā Laura O'Connell, “If the government set higher quality minimum standards for housing then landlords have to follow those minimum standards.”

Ko te wawata a ActionStation rātau ko Renters United kia kōrerotia ngā taumaha o tēnei take e te marea, hei huarahi whakatika i ngā ture rēti.