He whai rautaki kia whakatū whare ki ngā whenua Māori

Leah Te Whata

He turaki i ngā ārai tahua pūtea kia pai ai te whakatū whare ki ngā whenua Māori te aronga a ngā iwi, mātanga ture tahua, me ngā ratonga mau whare Māori anō hoki ki te wānanga whare Māori ki Tāmaki Makaurau.

He huihuinga mātanga e arotahi ana kia hoki te Māori ki ōna whenua.

Ko tā te Tumu Whakarae o He Korowai Trust, tā Ricky Houghton, "Māori home ownership is at it's lowest levels of all time and it's getting worse, in terms of investing homeownership to a lot of families it will kick start intergenerational financial prosperity, it'll give them a landing place, it'll allow them to reconnect their umbilical cord back to their whānau, back to their whenua and back to their futures."

E ai ki ngā tatauranga whānui, he rua tekau ōrau te nui o te hunga Māori kua hoko whare. E ai ki te tumu whakarae o Te Matapihi, ki a Rau Hoskins, he kohikohinga kaupapa here ka hua ake i te wānanga nei.

"We are optimistic that with the ingredients that we've got in the room, we'll get some real quality directives for policy development."

Ko tāna, mā te tautoko o te kāwanatanga turaki ai ngā ārai ā-pūtea nei kia pai ai te whakatū whare ki ngā whenua Māori.

"This time next year if we can see some Māori housing finance products released by the government and supported by the finance sector that'll show the success of the day."

Ka whakarewahia ngā kaupapa here hei te toru tekau mā tahi o tēnei marama.
 

