He waiata oriori hei tūāpapa tikanga mā ngā tamariki

Kua huri te waiata a June Pitman-Hayes, ko Tawhirimātea te ingoa, hei pukapuka mā ngā tamariki o te kōhanga reo, kura kōhungahunga auraki me ngā whānau o te motu. He mea tā te pukapuka hōu ki te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā, ki te kōpaepae oro anō hoki.

I a June Pitman-Hayes e whakaako waiata ana ki ngā tamariki, ko tōna whakapapa hei tūāpapa.

Hei tāna, "I was really looking for fresh material to teach the Tamariki and material that would teach them our Māori culture."

Ko tā June he mea whakaohooho nā te taiao.

"I was about to go and teach and I had no new resources and it was a really windy day in June winter 2015, the wind was howling around my house and so the line Tāwhirimātea blow winds blow came into my mind and from there it on it sort of gathered momentum."

E ai ki a June he tikanga Māori kei roto hei whakaako i ngā tamariki.

"There's part of the song that talks about tamariki playing along the shore so there's shellfish gathering and saying haere mai its time to go home we have plenty of kaimoana to share so, in other words, taking what you need not taking more than you need."

Ināianei ka hopukina te reo o June ki tētahi oriori rongonui o Aotearoa, arā, ko Hoihoi Kiwi.