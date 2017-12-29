Rua tekau mā rua ōna tau, hei tā te toa Whutupāoro o te Kapa Mamaku, kei te whakatinana a ia i ōna moemoeā. Kei te pīrangi a ia ki te whakatenatena i ngā kōhine Māori kia whai atu i ngā huarahi hākinakina, mātauranga anō hoki. Nō tōna pōtaetanga kōrero mai a ia ki a Te Kāea.

He toa ki te whīra, ki te ao mātauranga anō hoki, ahakoa tēhea, ka tarea e Stacey Waaka.

"It's been quite hard because I've been overseas pretty much every couple of months but also trying to balance that with the needs of my social life also so it's been quite hard not attending some of those it's been cool though really enjoyed it."

He tauira kairangi o te karahipi Tā Edmund Hillary ki Te Whare Wānanga o Waikato, nō nā tata nei whiwhi ia i tōna tohu paetahi ki ngā hākinakina, e aro pū ana ki ngā mahi whakarite.

"The lecturers have been quite understanding, they have been giving me extensions and stuff and they understand the world of sport and being an athlete so that's quite helpful. My friends and family are really understanding also they know that I'm representing NZ on a world stage and if I can't make an event it's all good."

Harikoa katoa a ia i tēnei ekenga ōna, "I'm happy, very happy, I'm overwhelmed, didn't think much whānau would come but obviously a pretty special occasion to be graduating with Bronson (Waaka) also so really really happy."

Tipu iho te toa whutupāoro nei ki Ruātoki, me te aha, hīkaka katoa ia ki te whakahihiko i ngā wāhine rangatahi kia whakamahia te pito mata.

"I always like going back home and showing them hey I've represented our country and just because my biggest goal in life is to inspire and to show them that I can study whilst playing professional rugby is quite cool and I always tell them, one quote that comes to mind is 'nothing worth having ever comes easy', so they've got to work real hard for whatever they want to do."

No te tau nei riro ai tōna kapa Mamaku i te taonga Tīma Whutupāoro Kairangi o te ao. He pou hoki ia ki te kapa takiwhitu o Aotearoa.

"It was real hard in Dubai our World Series we came 5th so we've got a lot to fight back for Commonwealth Games are in April so the next three months is going to really busy with my New Zealand girls but we're really looking forward to the challenge ahead."

Hei te Āperira tū ai ngā Taumāhekeke Hoawhenua ki Ahitereria.