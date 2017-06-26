He tauira Māori kura tuarua e aruaru ana i ngā whare wānanga tiketike o te ao

He tauira Māori nō ngā topito o te motu kua tohua ki te kotahi rau mano tāra kia āhei ai rātau te uru atu ki ngā whare wānanga tiketike o te ao. Ki te hōtēra o Pullman, ki Tāmaki Makaurau whiwhi ai rātou ki ngā karahipi nei.

E aruaru ana wēnei tauira Māori kura tuarua i ngā taumata o te mātauranga.

He kaiwhiriwiri a Shay Wright (Te Rarawa). Hei tāna, "This scholarship really is an opportunity to bring the resources that we need around us as young Māori and step into these academic environments so that we can take those tools and bring them back to look after our communities."

Tokorima ngā tauira ka whakawhiwhia ki ngā karahipi rua tekau mano tāra me te aha ka poipoia e tētahi tuakana, ka whai wāhi ki ngā ratonga mātauranga whakahirahira.

He kaiwhiwhi a Lily Holder-McFlinn (Rongowhakaata). E ai ki a ia, "This is amazing because it gives me this opportunity to have this world stage and this global sphere of influence to enact real tangible change in like the Māori community."

He mātanga pakihi a Shay Wright kua tohua ki te rārangi Forbes Raro Iho i te Toru Tekau.

Hei tāna, "In my own journey I've experienced the strength and power of those connections and so to be able to build bridges out to the world and then venture out to experience those environments."

Nā te tautoko a Crimson Education, mō wēnei tauira, nō rātau te ao.

Rongopai Te Ata Pounamu Tickell (Ngāi Tahu), "It's a responsibility to be able to use it and give it back to the people, my people."

Ināianei ko te pātai ia, ko hea te whare wānanga tika.