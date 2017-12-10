He reanga hou e rea ake ana ki roto ngā mahi whakahaere

Ko Te Whare Hukhuka he hinonga hapori kaiwhakawhanake e hīkaka ana ki te whakaputa hua ki ngā iwi taketake. Nō ngā rangi okioki nei whakanuia ngā i ngā tauira rima tekau mā rima kua puta i tā rātau hōtaka mahi whakahaere mā ngā rangatahi arā, ko Ka Eke Poutama.

Hei tā te kaiwhakaū takirua o Te Whare Hukahuka a Shay Wright (Te Rarawa), "A purpose built generation of leaders who are willing to step up and face the challenges and actually step into the waves of change that keep disrupting our communities and keep disrupting our businesses and the ways in which we operate as a society."

Ko tāna ko te ia o Ka Eke Poutama he whakamana i ngā rangatahi kia whai pūkenga e tomo ai rātau ki ngā mahi whakahaere.

"I think Governance is a thing that pervades many Māori communities and entities. We've got governance in almost all layers of our organisations so it's really important we get good at it because that's the layer that's making the key decisions and essentially deciding the futures for our organisations which rubs off on our communities."

He raukura o te hōtaka a Te Ari Awa (Ngāti Awa, Tūwharetoa), hei tāna, "He mea nunui tērā ki tōku whānau ki tōku iwi, kia whakatairanga i ēnei momo pūkenga i roto i te iwi, ki ngā marae, ki taku whānau, wērā tūmomo mahi."

Nō te tau 2016 rewa ake ai tēnei kaupapa arā, ko Ka Eke Poutama me te aha, neke atu i te kotahi rau ngā tauira kua eke ki angitū. Hei tā Shay Wright mā tēnei huarahi e tū pakari ai ēnei piki tūranga ki ngā momo poari, ki ngā taratī, ki ngā kamupene, ki ngā kāwanatanga ā-iwi, kāwanatanga ā-motu anō hoki.

"This group here, these young leaders that are graduating from our program are actually thinking differently they're innovative, their cutting edge and they're willing to put themselves out there to bring that magic to our Māori organisations and other organisations around the motu."

Ko tā Shay Wright ka kōwhiria ngā rangatahi nei i runga i te matanā ki te hāpai ake i te iwi.

"Whether that's leaving a corporate career to work in the community sector or staring a new social enterprise or just giving back to their marae or hapū or iwi boards, that's a really critical part of what it means to be a young Māori leader."

Hei tā Raniera Kaio (Ngāpuhi ki Whaingaroa, Ngāi Tahu), "Kua mutu te wā i mua i te Taraipiunara, nā reira ko te wāhanga aianei o tōku iwi ka tahuri mai i te ao o te nawe ki te ao o te tipu nā reira ēnei akoranga he painga ki au kia tipu."

Ko te wawata ia o te tīma ki Te Whare Hukahuka kia puta ngā hua ki ngā hapū.