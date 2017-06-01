He pūtea rangahau hei whakawhanake kaiarahi Māori

Me pēhea te whakahaere tōtika i te pikinga o te ōhanga Māori hei hiki i te oranga o Ngāi Māori. Koia nei te ngako a tētahi kaupapa rangahau hou ka ruku hōhonu ki te whakakorikori, ki te whakatinana, ki te whakawhanake hoki i te amorangi ki mua hei hāpai ake i te oranga o te Māori.

He maha ngā ahumahi o te ōhanga Māori arā ko ngā mahi ngahere, ngā mahi ahuwhenua me ngā mahi hī ika ētahi. He ketuketutanga hou tēnei rangahau e kārawarawa ana i ngā mahere whakarite me ngā rautaki whakatau a ngā kaiarahi Māori.

He hoa Ahorangai a Chellie Spiller ki Te Whare Wānanga o Tāmaki Makaurau. Hei tāna, “So how are these leaders making decisions, what are they including in their discussions, their perspectives and what are they looking at and how are they are participating with communities and making those decisions.”

E ai ki a Tākuta Ella Henry, “We live in a diverse world, we are represented right across the political spectrum, far too many of us are still impoverished. What does that mean for leadership and decision making now?”

Tata ki te haurua miriona tāra te pūtea tautoko kua tukuna e Ngā Pae o te Māramatanga. He tīma kairangahau e kōkiri ana i te hurahuranga nei, arā, ko Chellie Spiller rāua ko Ella Henry hoki tērā.

Ko tā Tākuta Henry, “Everything we do as Māori researchers has to feed back into making meaningful change and delivering social justice for our people.”

E ai ki ngā tatauranga a Hīkina Whakatutuki kei te takiwā o te $40 piriona tāra te wāriu o te ōhanga Māori, ā kei te whanake tonu. He $6 piriona tāra te wāriu o ngā rawa whakatau ā-iwi, me te matapae ka huarua te tipu i ngā tekau tau kei mua.

Ko tā Chellie Spiller, “There's a sense of a bit of dichotomy, between hey the Māori economy is doing really well and there's this growth but what does that actually mean and what is the nature of that economy and who is it serving?”

Ko te wawata ia a ngā kairangahau he whakaatu tauira, he whakaputa rauemi hei hāpai i ngā rōpū Māori ki te taha whakarite whakatau.