Ka whakarewa te kamupene hanga pukapuka ā tihi o Kiwa i ētahi papahono ā-tihi hei whakaako kupu me te rerenga kōrero māori ki ngā tamariki. Ko te whāinga matua, mā te tākaro e whakatenatena i ngā tamariki ki te kōrero māori.

He pūmanawa tautono e kawe ana i Te Reo Māori ki ngā kura auraki.

He kaiako a Nicola Bright ki te Kura Tautahi o Newton. Hei tāna, “They're fantastic I mean this is a mainstream class and these guys are just learning how to learn English so the way that they’re so interactive with the starts blinking and everything it’s exciting them being able to hear the sounds when they click on them is really really exciting.

Ka whakamahia ngā kupu opāki hei whakarata i te tamaiti ki te raweke i te reo. Nā Kiwa Digital i hanga hei rauemi reo Māori mā te katoa.

E ai ki te kaiwhakahaere matua o Kiwa Digital a Steven Renata, “Everybody's got a smart device of some shape of form and we know that that's where people are consuming content whether that be facebook, youtube, and in this case some really cool games in Te Reo Māori.”

Hei tā Nicola Blight, “We’ve got a Japanese boy whose first language is Japanese and he’s just soaking it in he’s like my Te Reo speaker in the classroom I think because he’s used to already having another language so for him Māori is easier than English so he’s just soaking in every bit of learning”

Kāre ano kia pau te rā engari kei te kitea kē ngā hua.

Hei tā Nicola anō, “When they come in the classroom they make their shoes kiss the wall it’s just a habit they’ve got in to and I just heard ruby before when I come tomorrow I’m going to make my “hū” kiss the wall so already she’s changing the words.”

Tokowhā ngā kēmu kua puta, ā, ka puta te toenga hei ngā rangi e heke mai nei.

Karekau he utu, ā, kei te whārangai ipurangi o http://reopuzzlegames.online/ ngā kēmu e iri ana.