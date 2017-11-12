He māngai kōrero mō te hunga wahangū

Kua whakawhiwhia a Geneva Hakaraia-Tino ki te tohu taioreore ki te pō tuku taonga ōkawa o Attitude. I kōrero ia ki a Te Kāea e pā ana ki tōna huarahi me ngā whainga kei mua i a ia.

Kei te hāpai ake a Geneva Hakaraia-Tino i te hunga wahangū kia whai reo ai rātau.

“As a non-verbal, many people often make the assumption that I must be mentally disabled so it creates a barrier for them to feel comfortable enough to have a conversation with me. This really motivates me to lead a successful life and prove to people that I am just like anyone else regardless of having a disability,” she says.

He mate hinengaro tōna ka pā ki tōna āhei ki te kōrero me te whakamahi i tōna tinana. Ahakoa ēnei ārai, kua oti i a ia te tohu whakawhiti kōrero ki Te Wānanga Aronui o Tāmaki MakauRau.

“It is not until people find out what I'm doing with my life that their attitudes change and they realise there is really nothing wrong with my mental capability.”

Kua whakanuia tōna kaha ki te tohu taioreore i te pō tuku taonga o Attitude, āpiti atu i riro hoki i a ia te tohu ngākau-reka (koa).

"We are just like any other person regardless of our disability. Physically we may be restricted on what we can and cannot do but mentally there is nothing wrong with us."

Hei tāna, nā te tautoko o tōna whānau me te hapū i hīkaka a ia ki te hāpai, i ētahi atu.

“Being an ambassador for TalkLink means that I can pave the way for future generations and ensure that their voice can be heard in society.”

Kei te kōkiri kaupapa ia me TalkLink kia āhei te mita o Aotearoa ki ngā taputapu whakakōrero, ā i tua atu ka aro ia kia whai wāhi ai Te Reo Māori.

“We are in the process of investigating the feasibility of this concept which will then take a further 2-3 years to develop once we have funding for the project.”

Hei te Tīhema pōtaetia a Geneva ki tana tohu whakawhiti kōrero.

