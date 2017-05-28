He kairangahau Ngāti Rangitihi e kaupare ana i ngā tohumate o Huntington's

Kātahi anō a Tākuta Melanie Cheung ka hoki mai i Rōma, ki reira ia i tū ai hei māngai iwi taketake mō te māpū e whai pānga ana ki te mate Hutingtons, he huihuinga i whakakotahi atu i runga i te karanga a te Popa. Kei a Te Kuru o te Marama Dewes tēnei pūrongo.

He huihuinga iwi taketake, he huihuinga whakapono.

Ka whakamārama a Melanie, “It was really quite wonderful we were interested in going to meet the indigenous communities, so I was aware that the Venezuelans were indigenous, and because we work with Māori we wanted to make some connections between those communities.”

Nā te Popa te karanga ki te hunga e pākia nei e te mate Huntington's, ō rātau kaitieki me ngā kairangahau nō ngā whenua maha o te ao. Ko te ngako, he wetewete i ngā whakaaro kua herea ki tēnei mate rongoā kore.

Hei tā Dr Cheung, “So we recently went on a trip to the Vatican to meet the Pope, the kaupapa for that was that there are South American families from Venezuela, Argentina, Columbia and they're quite devout Catholics, one of those families, one of the researchers from those families approached the Vatican and asked if he could have audience with the Pope, and the Pope said he would prefer to meet the whole Huntington's community.”

He mate tuku iho a Huntington's ka pā atu ki ngā pūtau hinengaro, me te aha ka mate haere wētahi wāhanga o te roro. Nāwai rā ka raru te mahunga me te tinana o te tangata. Ahakoa he mate whakapīoi roa, kei te puta ngā hua a ngā mahi a Melanie me tōna tīma.

“We're able to show that in the HD brain there are some large changes are taking place and that some of the brain areas that become disconnected where we think the cells are dying, they've become reconnected. And this is really clear positive evidence that there are some positive neurological changes taking place.”

Hei tā Tākuta Cheung, kei āna rangahau e mea ana mā te whakatau wawe i te māuiui e tāea ai te whakangāwari ake i ngā tohumate.

“At the moment we work with 14 large Māori whānau, and our biggest whanau has got 16 children in it, and there's four generations of them, and our smallest whanau's got two. Basically, you know we have some really large whānau and if it happens at a 50% rate, therefore it's, there's a lot in our communities.”

He hua i puta i te haerenga, arā kei te mahi ngātahi a Tākuta Melanie Cheung me ngā iwi taketake o Venezuela ki te kaupare i ngā tohumate. Āpiti atu, he whakamātau anō ka timata ki Aotearoa nei.