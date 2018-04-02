He hiahia tō tētahi rōpu haumaru ki te whakakore i ngā aituā waka

E karanga ana te rōpu Break NZ kia nui ake te aro atu ki ngā kaupapa whakakore aituā i runga i ngā huarahi o te motu. Tokowhā ngā tāngata i mate i ēnei rangi okioki, he huarua tērā i ngā mate o te tau kua hori.

Ki ngā kaimahi ohotata, he nui ake ngā parekura ā-huarahi i ngā tatauranga.

E ai ki te kaiwhakahaere o Break NZ, ki a Caroline Perry, "We don't talk about the road toll and the numbers, we talk about families and deaths and serious injuries because it's not just a number, it's someone's life."

Kua eke te nui o ngā matenga ki te whā. Ka mutu, he tuakana, e whā tau te pakeke, he teina, e rua marama noa iho, i hinga i te huarahi Desert Road i te Rāmere.

He wahine anō i riro i tētahi tukinga waka pātata atu ki Taupō, nōna e ahu atu ana ki te tangihanga o tōna māmā, me te aha, kua ika huirua.

Ā, nō te Rāhoroi mate ai tētahi kaieke motopaika i tōna tukinga atu ki tētahi taraka i Rotorua.

E ai ki a Break NZ, me aro atu te Kāwanatanga me ngā mana whakahaere ki te kaupare i ngā parekura ā-huarahi.

"There's a lot more that we can do nationally to reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries on our roads and that's everything to do with our road environment and roadsides, speed limits matching the conditions of the road which, in a lot of places we don't have at the moment."

Ko tā Perry, "When you have children involved, those are just completely devastating for families, extended family and whānau. The whole community is affected by the loss of a child."

Ka tū te wiki haumaru o Aotearoa hei tērā marama, engari i tēnei wā, ko ngā whakatā roa kei te whakapau i ngā rawa.

"You always hope that it's going to be a weekend where nobody loses their life and it is devastating when somebody does. Every death on our road is a tragedy, it means a family are being told that their loved one isn't coming home."

Hei āpōpō oti ai te kaute parekura, hei te ono karaka i te ata.