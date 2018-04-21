He rau tangata mai i ngā tōpito o te Ika ā Māui i rauika atu ki te whakataetae "D7" i tū ki te whare whakapakari tinana o Discipline Performance.

Hei tā ngā kaiwhakahaere a Deach rāua ko Lisa Faafou he tuitui tāngata, he whakaāhei i te katoa, ahakoa nō hea, e tūwhera ana nga ringa ki te katoa.

He whakataetae, he whakawhanaunga, ka mutu, he hanga hapori hauora te mahi.

Ko tā Lisa Faafou, “For Deach and I our foundation is always to bring people together so it was to bring people together as a community and to be able to show what Discipline Performance is all about.”

He hiki maitai, he whakaheke werawera. Ao te pō, pō te ao ko Te Arahi August tera. Hei tāna he tanga manawa.

“I'm a social worker by proffession so it's quite heavy on the heart, heavy on the mind so this is my release to let it out and look after myself. If I expect to do a good job in my field I need to make sure I'm looking after this,” te kī a Te Arahi August.

Ko ngā "Tākaro D7" he whakataetae e whakamahi ana i ngā nekeneke a te whare whakapakari a Discipline Performance, ki ngā pokapū whitu mēneti te roa. He kaupapa nā Lisa rāua ko Deach Faafou i whakarite hei whakakotahi i te hunga e hīkaka ana ki ngā mahi toko i te ora.

“To give people the opportunity to use their functional strength and conditioning training and be able to show it off, there's so many CrossFit gyms out there, there are so many competitions in that but there's nothing really in functional training so we wanted to be able to give that to people,” te kī a Lisa.

Ko tā Te Arahi August, “Just the community that they've set up, I just feel like I belong there I've made some awesome mates and I'm welcomed there with open arms so it's awesome.”

Hei tā Faafou anō e tipu haere ana te kaupapa nei, arā, ka whanake tonu ki mua.

“Bigger and better, I mean this is only the beginning of what's to come and you have to start from small beginnings so it's only going to grow from here.”

Ka tū te whakataetae a D7 ia tau, haere ake nei.