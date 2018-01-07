A freedom fighter for our people - Sandra Lee-Vercoe

E aurere ana ngā mihi aroha huri noa i te motu mō te Pirimia Tuarua ō-mua, mō Jim Anderton kua hinga nei. E whitu tekau mā iwa ōna tau, ka mate i te Hohipera, i Otautahi inapō. Ko tōna hinganga e haruru ana ki te tī, ki te tā, tae atu ki tana tūmuaki tuarua ō-mua, ki a Sandra Lee-Vercoe.

Ko te tūmuaki ō-mua o te rōpu Mana Motuhake nei, ko Sandra Lee-Vercoe e tangi ana i te hinganga o te tangata maruwehi, amaru hoki

“When the New Zealand Labour Party was at its very worst under the power of Roger Douglas and Richard Prebble. Jim Anderton was the only one on parliament who continud to say this is madness. This is anti-people. This is creating rich and poor. This is ruining New Zealand society and taking our sovereignty.”

I tū kotahi rāua i te tau iwa tekau mā tahi, e rua tau i muri mai i te wehenga o Anderton i Te Rōpu Reipa ki te whakatū i te rōpu NewLabour. Nā rāua tahi Te Rōpu Tūhono i whakatū, rātou ko te Rōpu Democratic, ko Ngā Kākāriki. Ka kuhu ki rō pāremata i ngā kōwhiringa o te tau iwa tekau mā toru.

“Under the first past the post system it was almost impossible for our candidates to get elected to Parliament. So the notion of joining together with other parties like the New Labour Party and the Greens was a good opportunity for our movement.”

I tana hekenga iho hei tūmuaki o Tūhono, nā Lee-Vercoe a Anderon i āki kia hoki ki te rōpu i te tau iwa tekau mā rima, nāwai, nāwai, ka whakahoahoa atu ki a Reipa. I ngā kōwhiringa o te tau iwa tekau mā iwa, nā taua tūhonotanga ki a Reipa, i mutu ai ngā tau e iwa o Nahinara hei kāwanatanga. Ka tohu, ko Anderton hei Pirimia tuarua ki a Helen Clark.

“He was very prepared to defer to me as his Deputy in almost all political matters Māori that came before us, both in opposition and in the cabinet.”

E poroporoāki atu ana te Pirimia, a Jacinda Ardern. Hei tāna, ka whakamaharatia ia hei kai-hāpai i ōna mātāpono, i te hunga hoki nāna i whakakanohi.

“Very pouri, it’s very sad that this great leader of New Zealand, a freedom fighter for our people and those that are the most disadvantaged in New Zealand has gone.”

Ko tana tūnga whakamutunga ki te whare pāremata he ārahi i te rōpu Progressive. Ko ōna tau maha hei kai-tōrangapū i ngā tari huhua i whakanuia ki te tohu hei Hoa o Te Kāhui Hiranga o Aotearoa i ngā tohu hōnore mō te rā huritau o te Kuini i tērā tau.