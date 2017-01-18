Emotiki disagrees app is inappropriate

Kei te whakahē nga kaiwhakahaere o Emotiki i te kōrero he takahi mana Māori kē te mahi o te pūmanawa tautono rā, whai muri i te kupu hahani, he taunu kē i te tiki te mahi a te pūmanawa tautono rā. Ā, mō te whakamahi i te kanohi o te tangata rongonui hei tauira, kei te pai anō tērā.

Kua whakaae a Annette Sykes raua ko Tākuta Lance O'Sullivan kia tāhia o raua kanohi ki Emotiki. E rua tekau ma rima ngā kanohi Māori rongonui ka whakatauirahia mo tāna terenga hou.

E ai ki tētahi Koeke o Te Puia a Te Ariki Morehu, "Me nui te whakaaro ki te tangata kaua e mōhiotia? Ka hē tena. Mehemea he tangata nui whakaahuatia kia mohiotia ai e ia e te tangata.”

Itaenihi i whakahē tētahi mātanga hangarau Māori i te hanga o te tiki mo te mahi katakata, tuia ki tēra ko tāna whakahē i te tauira mata mō Tame Iti i whakarewahia i mua i tōna mōhio.

"Na te whakaaro ra o te tangata ka mahia, mēna e whakahē ana a Tame māna ano e kōrero ehara ma tētahi atu. Mo te tiki he korero ano tā te tangata mo tera he whakaaro ano a te nuinga.”

Ko tā Iti me pātai i te tuatahi, ā, kei te whakarite hui ia ki Te Puia.

Hei tā tētahi Kaiwhakahaere o Eruera West, "We've created a range of drafts to have a starting point to discuss with each of these leaders and unfortunately yes one of them was shown somewhere other than the app than we were intending. We only mean it as a compliment to them and we are keeping a tight hold on the rest of the range.”

Kaore a Te Puia i te mōhio pehea rā i tuku te tauira mata o Iti ēngari e tautoko ana a Morehu i te ara hanga.