E āwangawanga ana ngā kainoho ki Kaiaua mō te takutai

E karanga ana ngā kainoho ki Kaiaua kia whakatika te Kaunihera o Hauraki i te takutai moana i muri i te maikiroa.

Kua timu te tai ki Kaiaua, ēngari anō ngā mahi whakapaipai o te wiki nei e haere tonu ana.

"It's been a busy week and a sad week for a lot of people."



"For us we've still got to repair our house it's been damaged around the bottom."

Tekau mā rua ngā whare i katia, ā, whitu tekau atu anō i pākia. I mahi tahi te kaunihera me te hapori ki te whakamāui ake i te taone.

"We've been very lucky with the council they've provided portaloos and all the necessary things that people needed."



"They brought all these bins in to help us out, I lost my fridges, freezers, chainsaws."

Nā te koromatua o Hauraki, nā John Tregidga tētahi tahua i tīmata, nānā te rua mano tāra i koha atu. Ko tā ētahi kainoho e manako ana, kia utua te pūtea ki ngā mahi whakakaha takutai.

"We believe that something need to be done to stabilise the beach and to stop this happening in the future for all of the locals who now are obviously really nervous."



"What I'd like them to do is actually build a sea wall."



"I'd like to see them investigate this foreshore, I think this is going to be a problem from now on."

Ko te matapae, ka hoki mai ngā tai ā Kupe hei te tīmatanga o Hui-Tānguru, ā, ko tā te hapori me tīmata ai ngā mahi i mua i tērā.