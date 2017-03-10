Dig My Idea recipient encourages Māori to dig technology

E takatū ake tētahi toa kaipakihi kia whakatenatena i te māori kia uru atu ki te ao a tihi. Ko Brittanty Teei te kaiwhiwhi o te karahipi Dig My Idea. Kei te hiahia ia kia hiki i te nama o ngā māori ki te ao hangarau mōhiohio.

He tauhou a Teei i te ao hangarau, ināianei kei te whakahaere ia i tōna ake pakihi hangarau e whakaako ana i te tamaiti ki te taha penapena pūtea.

"I definitely didn't have a background in technology at all. I think my capacity was about at the level of sending an email and posting on Facebook."

I pupū ake te whakaaro i ōna ake wheako me ōna ake hēnga ki te taha pūtea. Heoi anō, nō tōna toa i te whakataetae nei i whai wāhi ia ki te whakatinana i ōna wawata, me te aha, kei te pīrangi ia ki te whakawhanake i ngā whakaaro rawakore o Ngāi Māori.

"My idea came up through my own pain, my mistakes and sort of going, 'why didn't anyone tell me about this?' Then posing that question, like why don't we tell anyone about this? That sort of took on my journey to dig deeper and understand what was going on in that space."

Ko te rāngai hangarau te tuatoru o ngā rāngai e utua nuitia ana te Māori, heoi nō te tau 2014, he rua ira rima ōrau noa iho te hunga ki tērā rāngai e mahi ana.

Hei tā te Kaiwhakahaere o Dig My Idea a Patrick McVeigh, "If we look at the technology sector in New Zealand it's growing exponentially, so in Auckland it's grown by 26% in GDP terms in the last 5 years. Dig My Idea gives us an opportunity to really encourage more Māori to look at the techonology sector as an opportunity for the future."

E rua noa iho ngā tau kua hipa, ā, kei te kawe a Brittany Teei i tōna pakihi ki te ao whānui. I tēnei wā kei rō kura ki Aotearoa me Kuki Airini, ā, kei te kōrero hoki ia ki ētahi kura ki San Fransisco.

"Primary intermediate at the moment, we're planning to move into high school but it's a slightly different curriculum so that'll be our next stage of expansion."

Kia piki te tōpū Māori ki te rāngai hangarau, kei te pōhiri a Dig My Idea i te iwi Māori kia tuku whakaaro e whakawhanake ana, e whakahoki ana i ngā hua ki ngā hapori. Hei te 31 o Poutūterangi kati ai nga tono.